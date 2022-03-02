Tulsa woman warns others about her frustrating car wash experience

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman is warning others about car washes that use conveyor belts after her car was damaged when another car stalled.

It's a scenario most would never imagine going through at a car wash, but that's exactly what happened to Susan Miller.

Miller is a frequent customer at Launch Car Wash at 101st and Memorial. When she brought her car in for a wash last month after the first ice storm, she experienced something she hadn't before.

“I was exiting the car wash and I was on the conveyor belt and there was a truck in front of me with a trailer hitch, and the car in front of him stalled," says Miller. "So he couldn’t go anywhere and the conveyor belt moved forward into his trailer hitch, so my car basically ran into his, but I had no control.”

The truck in front of Miller wasn't damaged but its trailer hitch left a dent in her front lower bumper. She says she waited until she could exit, then parked, and went to talk to the manager.

“He just told me that there was nothing he could do," Miller continues. "The rules of the road applied to the car wash that even though I was on the conveyor belt and had no control over my car, that I was liable for that.”

Miller has full coverage on her car and her insurance has agreed to file the claim. However, the deductible is $1,000 which means Miller will likely have to pay out of pocket.

"Not only will I pay the deductible, but I may end up paying higher charges on insurance.”

It's an expense Miller believes the car wash should take care of. She's spent the last few weeks trying to resolve the situation on her own.

Miller attempted to reach out multiple times but got no response. She then reached out to 2 News Oklahoma about the situation.

We also got no answer from the car wash when we called. We then went to the car wash and talked to the assistant manager, JP Hook.

Hook pointed out to us about the wash's disclaimer signs for customers to read as they pull up. The signs listed items the car wash says they can't be held responsible for.

The sign also says the car wash will compensate for any damages they are responsible for, as long as the customer has followed instructions.

“In this situation specifically, it would be the Camero’s fault," says Hook. "We do have signage out there at the exit telling people to drive, when to stop, they’re supposed to stay there and so the sign flash screen to tell that driver to drive away, but he just stopped there and he didn’t move or anything. So, in this instance, he’d be liable for any damages that occurred.”

Miller says the car wash should be held accountable for failing to stop the conveyor belt. Hook says since it is an automated system they don't have people watching the cameras at all times.

Miller says she's set up to get a quote on repairs soon but expects the process to take a while since most repair places are back up.

“I just want them to monitor their exit a little bit better and I just want people to know that when you go through, it’s at your own risk, you know, they maintain they have no liability on your vehicle whether it’s their fault or not and that seems wrong.”

Miller says next time, she'll keep a car length distance between her car and the car in front of her. She says she will try to avoid busy times at the car wash.

2 News was able to connect Miller with Hook, but she says he maintains the car wash is not responsible.

