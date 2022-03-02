Watch
Police in standoff with sword-wielding man in east Tulsa

Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 12:40:40-05

TULSA, Okla. — Several Tulsa police officers are in a standoff with a man with a sword on the east side of town Wednesday morning.

Police officers are out near East 25th Street and Memorial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

