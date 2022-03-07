Rogers County Sheriff's Office: one in custody following homicide

CLAREMORE, Okla — Rogers County Sheriff, Scott Walton, confirmed they have one individual in custody following a homicide that left one dead.
This occurred in the area of South 4230 Road and East 440 Road in Claremore.
This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
