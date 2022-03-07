Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rogers County Sheriff's Office: one in custody following homicide

rogers county sheriff's office.jpg
KJRH
rogers county sheriff's office.jpg
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 19:59:24-05

CLAREMORE, Okla — Rogers County Sheriff, Scott Walton, confirmed they have one individual in custody following a homicide that left one dead.

This occurred in the area of South 4230 Road and East 440 Road in Claremore.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7