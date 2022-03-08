Thieves steal $27k worth of knives from Tulsa store

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for three thieves accused of stealing more than $27,000 worth of knives at a midtown store.

Surveillance video shows two people breaking into the store near 11th Street and Lewis on Feb. 25.

Two people can be seen breaking the glass door with a hammer and coming in around 4 a.m., immediately running to grab dozens of knives, tomahawks and duffel bags then leaving.

About 90 minutes later a third person comes into the store and grabs more merchandise and leaves.

The total amount of merchandise stolen is more than $27,000.

Detectives are trying to identify the three people in the video. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, reference case 2022-008762.

