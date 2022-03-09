Northern Data to build North American headquarters at MidAmerica Industrial Park

PRYOR, Okla. — Officials from the state, Grand River Dam Authority, and MidAmerica Industrial Park announced Northern Data has chosen to build its North American operational headquarters in Pryor at MidAmerica Industrial Park.

Northern Data is a publicly-traded company on Xetra with headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. The company currently operates 10 data centers globally with more expansion planned in the future.

The new Northern Data campus at MidAmerica is designed to feature up to 250 megawatts Tier 3-ready data center infrastructure, serving as a hub for the introduction of value-generating High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers.

"We are excited to enter into strategic agreements with our partners of choice in Oklahoma, which marks the beginning of a new chapter of our growth story,” Northern Data CEO Aroosh Thillainathan said.

With a capital investment of approximately $270 million by 2024, Northern Data wants to enhance Oklahoma's future technology resources for businesses across the state who are looking to access cloud-based HPC capabilities.

Gov. Kevin Stitt gave this statement about the announcement:

“This investment is a considerable win for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and our efforts to attract another high growth company and partner of choice to the state. We have engaged with many HPC data center companies looking at Oklahoma.



Northern Data is different. They have demonstrated a clear “best in class” approach with their proven business model. Their initial investment and plans for significant future growth, along with a strong commitment to being a great corporate partner make Northern Data an outstanding addition to Oklahoma.



Oklahoma is well prepared to compete in the global economy through strategic investments in our infrastructure and assets, like the Grand River Dam Authority. Northern Data’s selection of Oklahoma for its North American Operational Headquarters further solidifies our growing reputation as a pro-business state ideal for a premier global tech and innovation hub.”



To start, over 150 employees are needed for the new data centers’ operations, research and development, and administration. More jobs are expected to come with future expansions.

The 100-acre campus at MidAmerica is expected to be operational within 24 months.

