One man dead after accident on US 169, winter weather impacting travel

TULSA, Okla. — Winter weather is moving into the area and bringing slick road conditions for travelers across Green Country.

Most of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. on Friday due to the snow accumulation and low wind chills.

Several accidents were reported in the early morning hours on Friday across the Tulsa metro, including a rollover on Highway 169 southbound and the BA Expressway eastbound caused some delays and backups.

TPD confirms at least one person has died after an accident on Highway 169 northbound near 41st Street. The driver of a single cab truck left the roadway and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

In total, EMSA has responded to 27 car accidents since midnight.

SEE MORE: Accidents across the Tulsa metro due to winter weather

The City of Tulsa says street crews will work 12-hour shifts to pre-treat roads with salt and brine then later apply salt and plow, if necessary.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be prepared and to use caution if they have to get out and travel anywhere.

CLICK here to find an alternate route for your travels.

