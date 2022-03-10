Woman arrested after shooting husband in his sleep

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is in custody and her husband is recovering in the hospital after she shot him in his sleep on Tuesday.
Around 3:15 p.m., Tulsa police were called out to a home near 17th and Olympia Ave where Linda Burton claimed that her husband was sitting in his chair with no pulse.
When first responders arrived, they found the husband had been shot twice and the wounds were not self-inflicted.
According to TPD and other first responders, the victim said "I can't believe the b— finally did it," on his way to the hospital.
Burton was taken into questioning over the incident.
While speaking with detectives, Burton admitted that she had been thinking about shooting her husband for several days because she was upset after she thought her husband had hacked into her bank account.
Burton said that her husband was asleep when she retrieved a handgun from his vest. She then went into the room and shot her husband once in the back of his head.
After getting shot, the victim woke up and tried to confront Burton. During the confrontation, the gun went off again and shot through the victim's hand into his torso.
Burton admitted she waited about 15 minutes before calling 911. When detectives asked if she provided any lifesaving measures, Burton stated she placed a blanket on him.
The victim underwent surgery for his injuries and is now in critical condition in the hospital.
Linda Burton is now in jail with several charges, including shooting with intent to kill.
