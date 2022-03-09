Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Here's where to find the cheapest gas across Green Country

Gas prices
David Zalubowski/AP
Hold For Biz—In this Sunday, Oct. 24 2021, photograph, pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco station in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gas prices
Posted at 4:31 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 17:31:43-05

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices are up near $4 per gallon across Green Country as the U.S. deals with the effects of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden banned the import of Russian oil, cutting off another source of foreign energy to Americans.

MORE >>> Oklahoma lawmakers react to Biden ban on Russian oil

However, drivers in northeast Oklahoma have the option to shop around local gas stations to find the best prices on fuel.

Drivers can use the links below to find the best price for gas in their area:

CITIES

Tulsa
Bartlesville
Broken Arrow
Bixby
Muskogee
Okmulgee
Owasso
Sand Springs
Sapulpa
Tahlequah
Wagoner

COUNTIES

Tulsa County
Adair County
Cherokee County
Craig County
Creek County
Delaware County
Haskell County
Mayes County
McIntosh County
Muskogee County
Nowata County
Okfuskee County
Okmulgee County
Osage County
Pawnee County
Pittsburg County
Rogers County
Wagoner County
Washington County

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7