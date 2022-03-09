Here's where to find the cheapest gas across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices are up near $4 per gallon across Green Country as the U.S. deals with the effects of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden banned the import of Russian oil, cutting off another source of foreign energy to Americans.

However, drivers in northeast Oklahoma have the option to shop around local gas stations to find the best prices on fuel.

Drivers can use the links below to find the best price for gas in their area:

