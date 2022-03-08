Oklahoma lawmakers react to Biden ban on Russian oil

TULSA, Okla. — The hopes for several Oklahoma lawmakers came to fruition Tuesday as President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports.

Energy exports had kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine despite otherwise severe sanctions.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt posted a tweet Tuesday calling on the White House to work toward domestic energy production.

I'm glad the WH will ban Russian oil imports, which I called for in a letter to the president last week. But hostility to domestic production remains, esp. towards natural gas pipelines. I spoke about this in DC a while ago. The message is even more true today than it was then: pic.twitter.com/KxKvyGdlnB — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) March 8, 2022

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-District 1) released the following statement following Biden's announcement:

“Biden’s embargo on Russian oil must be partnered with an immediate reversal of his anti-American energy policies. Oklahoma companies are ready and willing to provide oil and gas to the American people, but Biden handcuffed them on Day 1 of his presidency. Instead of looking for energy in his own backyard, Biden is begging Iran, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia for oil. We must stop the flow of American dollars to Russia, but we can never allow ourselves to become dependent on foreign autocrats for our energy supply again.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (R-District 4) said in a statement that Biden's latest move against Russia should have happened sooner.

“Amid Vladimir Putin’s ongoing and unprovoked war against the Ukrainian people, the United States and our allies should have no part in feeding the coffers of an unhinged dictator. Indeed, President Joe Biden should do everything in his power to cut off any funding streams to Putin’s war chest. While I am encouraged that the president announced the U.S. will finally stop buying Russian oil and energy products, this key sanction should have happened much sooner – not because of pressure from Congress and public outrage, but because it is the right thing to do.”

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas (R-District 3) echoed the sentiments of his Oklahoma colleagues, and called on the Biden administration not to hinder domestic American energy production.

“Today, President Biden took the extraordinary step banning Russian energy imports to the United States. Americans and people around the globe have witnessed Vladimir Putin’s reckless invasion of Ukraine, which has taken the lives of countless innocent Ukrainians and caused a refugee crisis in Europe not seen since the darkest days of World War II. I applaud Congress’ and the Biden Administration’s diligent actions, both crippling the Russian economy and ensuring Ukrainians have the humanitarian and military assistance needed to protect their sovereignty- though, we must continue those efforts. The world is a safer place when America is providing energy for the world, food for the world, critical minerals for the world, and inputs for the world. The Administration must not stifle American production with burdensome regulations or policies that penalize and curtail the supply of domestic energy."

