Oklahoma Gov. Stitt sends letter to Biden over oil, gas production

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt penned a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday urging Biden to shift the administration's attention on oil and gas production.

Stitt called on Biden to embrace the U.S. crude oil and natural gas industry and shun the importation of Russian energy products.

"Every administration since 1973, Republican and Democrat, prioritized American energy independence – until yours," Stitt wrote. "The recent events in Ukraine are yet another example of why we should be selling energy to our friends and not buying it from our enemies."

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden defended his decision to preserve access to Russian energy in order “to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.”

“Unfortunately economic sanctions may be necessary, but they’re deeply unfair to the people on the ground, assuming you’re not a Russian separatist," said University of Tulsa Professor Benjamin Peters. "Your life is about to get much harder because of Western sanctions but also because an outside country just invaded you."

MORE >>> TU professor provides historical context to situation in Ukraine

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --