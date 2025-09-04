Tulsa police arrest suspect who fled into Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a suspect who fled from a traffic stop and went into the Arkansas River on Sept. 4.
TPD said it started with a check on a suspicious vehicle near 49th and Boston, when the suspect took off and bailed out of the car.
Tulsa fire deployed boats into the river to help get the suspect.
