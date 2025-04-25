Tulsa police investigating fight in Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they received a call of shots fired at Woodland Hills Mall Thursday evening.
After investigating, police found no shots were fired, but a fight broke out between two people inside the mall.
Police said they are searching for those involved in the fight who left the mall.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube