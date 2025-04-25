Watch Now
Tulsa police investigating fight in Woodland Hills Mall

<p>Police lights</p>
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they received a call of shots fired at Woodland Hills Mall Thursday evening.

After investigating, police found no shots were fired, but a fight broke out between two people inside the mall.

Police said they are searching for those involved in the fight who left the mall.

