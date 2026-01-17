Tulsa Police Museum fundraiser features behind-the-scenes look at homicide investigations

TULSA, Ok — If you've ever watched "The First 48" and wondered what really goes on behind the scenes of a homicide investigation, here's your chance to find out.

The Tulsa Police Museum is hosting a special fundraiser on Jan. 23 featuring Detective Jason White, one of Tulsa's own homicide detectives, who you may recognize from the popular TV show.

The event offers attendees a chance to go behind the scenes of real homicide investigations while helping preserve Tulsa police history.

"The Tulsa Police Museum was started in 2024 and it's a 501C3 at this point. We are trying to get our online presence built and then we are hoping to have brick and mortar in the next couple of years or so depending on the raising of funds," Lt. Pat Harker said.

The museum is already collecting memorabilia and planning displays at the FOP Lodge and the new Public Safety Center.

"Detective Jason White who is one of our homicide detectives and you've seen him on the First 48. A fantastic speaker, energetic and he has a lot of fun and explains to people what goes on during a homicide investigation," Harker said.

For Detective White, it's a chance to educate the public about police work.

"The people that show up to this, it gives them a little bit of a glimpse as to what it is that we do and how we do it and kind of a glimpse into the innovations of the world of forensics," White said.

"The tickets are $25 per person, and the doors open at 5:00. There's going to be a meet and greet, and they can take photos with me, and they can talk. It's a little bit of Q and A, and then following that, I'm going to start speaking at 6:00," White said.

The event will be held at the Jewish Community Center on 71st Street. Doors open at 5 p.m., but this is an adults-only event due to the content.

You can find ticket information on the Tulsa Police Museum Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

