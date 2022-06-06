Watch
Tulsa police: Man threatens shooting at Hillcrest Medical Center

Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 06, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man late Saturday night who they say threatened to repeat Wednesday's Saint Francis shooting at Hillcrest Medical Center.

Tulsa police responded to the call at Hillcrest around 11:45 p.m. after witnesses say Matthew Staerkel was visiting a patient and started talking loudly about needing back surgery. Police say witnesses quoted Staerkel as saying, "I better get pain meds after back surgery! If I don't get pain meds, I will do what that other guy did the other day! I would shoot up someone too if I didn't get pain meds."

Police say Staerkel admitted to officers he was talking about the shooting at the Natalie Building that left five people dead including the shooter a few days earlier.

Police arrested him on complaints of Terrorism Hoax.

