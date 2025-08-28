TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are deploying extensive resources across multiple units to solve two sexual assault cases at city parks, with the entire Special Victims Unit working around the clock on the investigation.

The department has coordinated with K-9 officers, the intelligence unit, the Real Time Crime Information Center, and department intel analysts. They've also distributed information to outside agencies and surrounding partners to watch for similar trends.

WATCH: Tulsa Police Lt. discusses resources being used to solve two sexual assaults

"There is an entire team every detective on SVU is working on this case nonstop. So the entire SVU is working on it. We've coordinated with K-9 officers, we've coordinated with our intelligence unit, the Real Time Crime Information Center, our department's intel analysts. We've distributed information to outside agencies and our surrounding partners in case they are seeing similar trends," Lt. Darin Ehrenrich with Tulsa Police said.

The lab department is working overtime to process physical evidence in the case, according to Ehrenrich.

Police have now released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the two sexual assaults, hoping the image will generate more tips and help solve the cases.

Previous coverage >>>> https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/attack-sketch-tulsa-police-release-sketch-of-man-in-hunter-park-attack

The sketch depicts a white male with fair skin, between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall with a heavier build. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation worked closely with the Hunter Park victim to create the more detailed description.

Ehrenrich said the department has received multiple tips, both online and through the Crime Stoppers tipline, since releasing the sketch Wednesday afternoon.

The attacks occurred at two separate Tulsa parks in secluded areas. One woman was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted at Hunter Park a week ago. Days before that incident, another woman was raped along the trail at Turkey Mountain.

Both cases involved blitz-style attacks in isolated park areas.

"A white male, fairer skin tone, somewhere between 6 foot and 6 foot 3 and heavier set," Ehrenrich said.

Ehrenrich said having an actual face now can help investigators narrow their focus and generate more tips from the public.

The lab is still processing the rape kit from the Turkey Mountain victim, Ehrenrich confirmed.

Police are treating both attacks as potentially related until they determine otherwise, given that both occurred in secluded areas of Tulsa parks.

When asked if he's worried the suspect may strike again, Ehrenrich said authorities are always concerned about additional victims in cases like this.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or has information about these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

FROM TULSA POLICE

