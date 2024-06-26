Tulsa police look for suspect after shots fired outside courthouse

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect after someone fired shots outside of the courthouse downtown.

Officers said it happened in a parking lot after a preliminary hearing for a murder trial finished for the day.

The family of someone involved in the trial got rowdy, and someone started shooting, TPD said.

The trial is for Alvin Chaplin, Salathiel Fields, and Tajon Figures, who are accused in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in midtown Tulsa on Jan. 1.

12-year-old by shot and killed on New Years Day

At this time, officers said they aren't aware of anyone being hit.

