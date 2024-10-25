Watch Now
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting at north Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting near Apache and Marion.

Police said they received a call around 9:30 pm about a fight between two men, and when they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who later died after being taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened near the Apache Manor apartment complex.

Police are interviewing people at the scene and are searching for the suspect.

