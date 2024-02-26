Tulsa Police investigate altercation between officer and animal amid arrest

TULSA, Okla. — A video taken of an altercation this weekend between an individual and Tulsa Police has many in the community outraged. A bystander shared the video online that shows officers repeatedly shooting some kind of taser gun at the dog and kicking it.

Before it was removed from the NextDoor app, the video reached thousands of Tulsans who were shocked by the incident. People in the video can be heard yelling at the officers to stop.

Anita Davidson came across the video online and said she was horrified.

“Barking and growling are warning signs. That does not mean that the dog is going to attack you,” said Davidson. “I would like to know what happened to it for the prior to it for the full story, but what I saw, it was excessive and just shouldn’t have happened.”

There were two dogs near the man shown in the video; one stayed back, and the other was only seen barking. One officer raised their gun and shot at it. Then, another can be seen kicking it and shooting it multiple times.

Davidson wants to know why it became so violent.

“When an animal like in that situation couldn’t even walk, common sense would say to away from it,” said Davidson. “The dog was close enough to the officer, it could have bitten him, but it didn’t. But, he still kicked it and shot it with whatever the rubber bullets are. I just didn’t see the need for it.”

Tulsa Police said they are investigating the incident, but did not have time for an interview by the time this story aired.

“To me, they did not seem aggressive,” said Davidson. “Confused yes, but not aggressive I didn’t see that but we don’t know what happened before. But I think somebody needs to answer some questions.”

The dogs appeared to run off after the arrest. Davidson said she went to the scene to look for the dogs and spoke to someone who said the individual’s grandmother has the animals.

