Tulsa Police find body of missing man

TULSA, Ok — Update: Tulsa police said they have recovered the body of Mr. Christopher Coulston after an extensive search.

Police say he was located more than a mile and a half northeast from where they previously found his truck, and he was about 50 yards from the bank of Bird Creek.

TPD said the Medical Examiner is in charge of determining the official cause of death as it pertains to this investigation.

The search continues for a Tulsa father who disappeared last week.

Investigators found the truck belonging to Chris Coulston empty in Mohawk Park.

Today, the Tulsa Police Department Dive Team began the slow and methodical search of Bird Creek after police pinged his phone near the area.

“We’re just hoping to get some answers and hoping to find him and bring him home,” said his daughter, Christina Gray.

Before crews got into the water, they carefully walked the outer banks of the creek looking for any clues or Coulston’s belongings.

“Because of the conditions we were facing in the creek, we don’t have our large boat out there so we have a smaller John boat and fortunately one of our members has a very rigged up kayak that has a live scanning radar system,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg.

Gray recalled the last conversation she had with her dad before he went missing.

“I spoke to him Tuesday morning and we were going to get breakfast. I work midnights and he works days and we just missed each other, and so we were going to reschedule breakfast for later in the week and that was our phone call,” said Gray.

Shannon Potts helped coordinate the search and rescue effort and is asking a favor for those looking to volunteer.

“It would be most helpful to us if we don’t have any children under age 18 at this point, and we would also like to ask people not to bring any extra animals with them that have not already spoke to us,” said Potts.

The family said they are grateful to everyone who has given their time and resources to help bring him home.

“If he is no longer with us we just want to give him what he deserves. He was a good man and he worked hard his whole life and he loved us with everything he has and we just want to find him,” said Gray.

Another coordinated search effort will continue on Saturday morning with horses and K-9’s.

