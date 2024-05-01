Tulsa Police Chief Franklin announces retirement

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department announced Police Chief Wendell Franklin will retire from the department on July 31.

Franklin was appointed chief on Feb. 1, 2020.

He's the 40th chief for the department and served the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.

Wendell released this email to the department about his departure.

Before I began my new role as the police chief in 2020, I created a plan. I carefully designed the plan around the dangers facing our profession and department. I carefully released the plan to our staff, and they worked hard to implement it. The Mayor and his closest confidants were aware and supportive of the plan. After three years, I reviewed the plan with command staff. I heard some say they had no idea we had accomplished so much. By the end of 2023, we had achieved everything in the plan. So, I began pondering the next move.



I reflected on the past four years. Could there be a more tumultuous four years in our history? The deaths of Will Hays, Gary Szabo, and dispatchers Mary Byers and Joey Phillips were brutal.



The memories of Craig Johnson, Jared Lindsey, Sarah Spradlin, and Cleon Burrell deeply scar my heart. They are etched in my memory because I delivered remarks at their service. Giving eulogies never crossed my mind when the Mayor appointed me as the Chief. At 21, I could not gain the courage to speak at my father's service. At 33, I sat in the pew at my mother's funeral, never speaking. I couldn't do it for my own family because I felt alone. For the TPD family, however, it was different. You all gave me the courage and strength to rise and speak at those services and I am forever grateful for your support in those hardest of times.



Many of you have been my pillars of strength, carrying me when I couldn't walk and stepping up to cover for me when I needed rest. Your support, often unbeknownst to you, has been instrumental in my journey. I am deeply grateful to each one of you for believing in me, an introverted kid from North Tulsa who always held the police in high regard. Your unwavering support and acceptance, irrespective of my skin color, have been a constant source of inspiration. Thank you.



Your professionalism and competence has made my decision to retire both difficult and easy. Difficult, because I am leaving behind a team that has been a great blessing. Easy, because I am confident the future of TPD is in capable hands. I have been the face of Tulsa Police for over four years, and a part of this department for more than 27 years. It is only the second job of my life and the biggest, most rewarding one.



But as the saying goes, there is a time for everything. July 31st will be my final day working for this esteemed department. It is time for me to step back and watch the next generation of leaders carry TPD forward with even greater success.



Many challenges remain, but we have always exceeded expectations in challenging circumstances. The road ahead may not be easy, but I completely believe in your abilities to overcome all challenges. There's so much more I want to say, but less is always better.



Best of luck to you all! Remember, the work we do is important and impactful. Keep pushing forward, and I do not doubt that you will continue to make a difference in our community.



Sincerely,



Wendell







Franklin also released this statement:

Tulsa Police Department

