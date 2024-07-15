Watch Now
Tulsa police assist at Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Tulsa Police Department
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 15, 2024

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Officers from the Tulsa Police Department's Special Response Team and Incident Management Team are in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

TPD said they sent "more than 25" officers to assist in the convention at the request of Milwaukee police and the RNC.

SRT officers are trained in a variety of tasks, including crowd management and logistical support, and will assist Milwaukee police with assigned duties as necessary.

TPD said IMT officers are trained to manage large-scale events, particularly those involving numerous agencies within the Incident Command System.

Tulsa Police Department SRT and IMT officers are among more than 4,000 additional officers nationwide responding to assist with the RNC.

TPD said it received the request for assistance in May 2023.

2 News is planning to talk with a member of the team. Stay tuned for updates.

