Tulsa police arrest man suspected of multiple murders

TULSA, Okla. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office in Maryland announced Saturday an arrest had been made in Tulsa, Oklahoma, late Friday night in relation to a murder in Baltimore.

2 News' sister station, WMAR 2 in Baltimore, said Rachel Morin, 37, was last seen August 5, 2023, at around 6:00 p.m. at Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

At 1:07 p.m. Harford County Sheriff's Office in Maryland received a call that a woman's body had been found near the trail, deputies believed the body found was Morin's.

On June 14, 2024, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department late Friday night.

Harford County Sheriff's Office said he could be linked to multiple homicides.

Eleven days after the murder, the sheriff's office released information that DNA found at the crime scene matched an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles.

During the press conference, Sheriff Jeff Gahler told the media the case involved a woman and a 9-year-old girl who were assaulted.

According to officials, Martinez-Hernandez came to the United States illegally in February 2023, after being suspected of murder in El Salvador.

He is suspected of first-degree rape and murder, he is being held without bond.

Martinez-Hernandez will be extradited back to Maryland in the next few days.

