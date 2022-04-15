Tulsa police arrest man accused of abusing his baby

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of child abuse and neglect is now in police custody.

Police have been searching for Taylor Reece Ryon after his three-month-old suffered serious injuries, including severe burns and a broken skull.

The baby was transported to a local hospital before he was flown out of state to receive treatment for the burns and other injuries.

In early March, officers were called to the Winston Motel where they say they found Ashley Paulhamus, the mother, and her child, who was having trouble breathing.

According to police, Paulhamus told them that Ryon was responsible for the baby’s injuries. She says she left the room to have a cigarette, leaving the baby with Ryon. She returned less than 20 minutes later to find the baby crying.

She also told police that Ryon wouldn’t let her hold the baby, saying that he burned the baby with hot water from the sink and that she should not call for help for fear of going to jail.

After falling asleep for eight hours, Paulhamus eventually called the police around 2:30 p.m. when she noticed the burns. Ryon left before police arrived. Since then, police have been looking for him.

Weeks later, Tulsa police found and arrested Ryon around 9 p.m. on Thursday. He is currently being charged with one count of child neglect.

