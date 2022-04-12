Sapulpa police searching for a man accused of abusing a baby

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are looking for a man accused of child abuse and neglect. Police say his three-month-old suffered serious injuries and severe burns.

Investigators say 27-year-old Taylor Ryon is responsible and they believe he may still be in the Tulsa metro area.

According to SPD, the baby suffered second-degree burns to more than 30% of his body along with a broken skull, a brain bleed and several broken ribs. Now, Ryon and the baby’s mother, 25-year-old Ashley Paulhamus are facing charges of child abuse and neglect.

“This is probably the worst child abuse and child neglect case that I have come across in my career,” captain Mike Sole said.

Sapulpa police say they are eager to find Ryon who they believe is responsible for the injuries to his 3-month-old son.

“This has been a very difficult case. That's why we’re hoping to get this guy in jail as soon as possible,” Sole said.

In early March, officers were called to the Winston Motel on West Skelly Dr. where they say they found Paulhamus and the child who had severe burns and was having trouble breathing.

“The child was transported to a hospital in Tulsa. He was treated there overnight and then medically flown to an out-of-state hospital where he received treatment."

According to an arrest warrant, Paulhamus told police Ryon was responsible for the baby’s injuries. She tells police she left the motel room to have a cigarette around 5 a.m. and left the baby with Ryon. Less than 20 minutes later, she told them she returned to find the baby crying and Ryon holding him.

She says Ryon wouldn’t let her hold the baby, saying that he burned him with hot water from the sink and that she should not call for help for fear of going to jail. After falling asleep for eight hours, Paulhamus called police around 2:30 p.m. when she noticed the burns. Ryon left before police arrived.

“I was able to get warrants for both the mother and the father. The mother turned herself in on the day the warrants came out. The father has been on the run ever since.”

If you have any information on Ryon's whereabouts, call Sapulpa's non-emergency line at (918) 224-3862.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --