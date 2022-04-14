Video released showing Oklahoma highway chase, shootout

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol released video Thursday showing a chase and shootout between an armed Arizona man and a trooper on the Turner Turnpike.

The video from April 2 shows 32-year-old Charles Carswell evading troopers at high speeds and firing through his back windshield. Law enforcement in Sedona, Arizona told Oklahoma troopers to be on the lookout for Carswell who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Troopers started trying to get him to pull over Canadian County, making it onto the Kilpatrick Turnpike before Carswell opened fire.

Video shows a trooper try several "Tactical Vehicle Interventions" on Carswell before finally spinning him out on the Turner Turnpike northeast of Oklahoma City.

Carswell got out of the SUV with a rifle and started firing again. Troopers shot back and killed him. Two troopers were treated and released for injuries sustained during the chase and standoff.

