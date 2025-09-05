Tulsa police and Tulsa fire capture drug felon after Arkansas River rescue operation

TULSA, Ok — A coordinated response by Tulsa police and Tulsa Fire ended with the capture of a known drug felon during a risky water rescue on September 4.

Troy Tripke likely didn't plan to end up in the Arkansas River, but that's precisely what officers said happened after he was confronted by Tulsa police about his suspicious vehicle.

Officers realized Tripke was a wanted felon with 11 outstanding warrants for drug trafficking and gun possession.

"A citizen called in and they realized an unknown vehicle to them was driving up and down the street and appeared to be there for no good reason and had the wherewithal to call us come check it out," Sgt. Luke Flanagan of the Tulsa Police Department Bike River Patrol said.

After a short car chase, police say Tripke abandoned his car near 45th and Riverside, ran across the street and jumped into the river.

The Tulsa Fire Department launched its rescue task force boat along with a K-9 officer and handler.

"Not many people want to challenge one of our K-9s, right? They look all cute and cuddly, but those things are really good at capturing people and helping keep officers safe," Flanagan said.

"Once he saw the K-9 heading his direction on boat craft he decided man, my opportunity to get away has quickly fled," Flanagan said.

The joint response by both Tulsa police and the Tulsa Fire Department resulted in the safe capture of Tripke.

"It's not often that we get to help fight crime with them so being able to provide that it's a win for us and it's a way of making Tulsa safer just different than we are used to," Andy Little of the Tulsa Fire Department said.

Along with the arrest, officers were able to recover a large amount of drugs.

Inside Tripke's car, officers found 27 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and dimethyltryptamine.

"For all we know he could have had a weapon and our firefighter could have been in danger so anytime we can pair together and put that law officer with our crew, especially if there is someone potentially dangerous, it's going to be safer for everybody and that includes the citizens," Little said.

