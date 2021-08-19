Tulsa organization provides relief to Afghan families

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa organization with ties to Afghanistan is providing relief efforts to Christians there.

World Compassion is spreading just that, compassion to hundreds of families in this time of need.

“For people who wonder, have we just abandoned these people, and the lives that were lost in that country, I don’t think it’s been in vain what the United States did and for people who gave through our organization to help Christian families there,” Jason Law, President of World Compassion said.

World Compassion is a Christian non-profit that has been around for more than 50 years. The Tulsa-based organization uses ministry to live up to its name and spread compassion to various corners of the world.

“We have a long legacy not only as a 501 but working in Afghanistan," Law said.

Their involvement in Afghanistan started in 2001, when they registered as a non-governmental organization to provide educational services to women and children in the area. That ministry lasted for about 10 years.

“For a number of years, we had full blown staff there,” Law said.

Although they no longer have a ministry there, they still have strong relationships on the ground and are very familiar with the current troubles.

“Right now, they’re concerned, the Taliban does not have a great reputation of how they respond to women or Christian minorities, and especially Christians and so that being the line of work that we have right now, I mean they’re concerned about their safety,” Law said.

He said they are using those ties to provide relief to the Christian families that are internally displaced and unable to leave the country. Law said so far, they've identified 150 families, but that number is likely to grow.

“Many of them have lost their jobs and their bank accounts have been frozen, so they’re kind of stuck in that place of no money and no work," he said.

Law said they are working with every connection they have established hoping to meet every need possible.

“We’re providing housing assistance, food, water, basic needs to do everyday life as well as some internal transportation costs," he said.

Law said they have also built relationships with churches in neighboring countries to help provide refugee relief.

“As things unfold and people are able to get out like an average Afghan family, we then will look and reassess at that time and see if we can help them evacuate for those who wish," he said.

If you would like to help World Compassion's relief efforts you can do so by visiting their website here.

