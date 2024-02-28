Tulsa non-profit provides free rides to passengers

TULSA, Okla. — A local rideshare non-profit aims to make transportation accessible to all.

MODUS partners with city organizations to give Tulsa residents rides at no cost to the passengers.

"There are over 80,000 Tulsans who don't have access to reliable transportation," said Malayna Hasmanis, Director of Engagement. "That's about one-fourth of folks in our city."

Among these people is Tulsa resident Steven Anderson.

"Most people who are needing this type of transportation aren't there because they want to be there," said Anderson. "A lot of times, situations force this upon people. It's not pleasant."

Anderson said not having a car prevents him from making his medical appointments. "I have multiple sclerosis as well as type 2 diabetes. I also live with anxiety and depression post-traumatic stress disorder."

Anderson said he uses his limited income to have prescription medications and groceries delivered. "It's kind of hard to get fresh meat and produce."

Once passengers request a ride from MODUS, it works to arrange one within 24 hours. "It can take just a day maximum for us to get connected," said Hasmanis.

Hasmanis said MODUS also trains high school students on how to use public transit, which empowers them to pursue careers and higher education.

MODUS serves the Tulsa metro but looks to expand to other cities.

In a show of commitment to sustainability and accessibility, MODUS has goals of adding electric vehicles and a wheelchair van to its fleet.

To request a ride or volunteer to be a driver, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

