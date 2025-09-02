Tulsa neighbor condemns social media users after tragic fireworks accident

TULSA, Okla. — Family, friends and neighbors at Sandy Park Apartments in west Tulsa are devastated after a Labor Day tragedy took the life of a 13-year-old boy.

Witnesses reported a group of teens setting off fireworks. They called 911 when they saw one of the boys on the ground, along with a small grass fire.

The teens were setting off mortar-style fireworks.

The victim was reportedly holding the tube with the mortar facing his head when it ignited.

He died at the hospital.

“Young people make choices all the time, sometimes they get lucky, and sometimes their choices can end like they did yesterday,” said Andy Little, Tulsa Fire Department’s Public Information Officer. “It’s very sad, it’s very unfortunate. As a community, we all have a responsibility for safety in our neighborhood.”

2 News spoke to a neighbor who did not want to show their face on camera, but was very upset by the comments on social media. Some were placing blame on the parents. She wants everyone to know he was a good kid.

“It wasn’t like he was a hoodlum or a gangster, running around wanting to start a problem,” she said. “They were being teenage boys. Teenage boys are mischievous.”

The neighbor said the boy went to school with her daughter. She said commenters need to be more considerate to the grieving family.

“People need to take a step back and think, if that was their child. How would you feel?” she said. “Seeing your child on the ground that way, they shouldn’t have to see that as a parent. It’s horrible.”

Officials say this is a stark reminder that fireworks in Tulsa city limits are illegal. If you hear or see dangerous activity, do not hesitate to call authorities.

Tulsa Public Schools said they couldn't comment on this specific situation, they offered this about grief counseling at school:

Anytime a tragedy impacts one of our school communities, Tulsa Public Schools is poised to offer immediate support. Teams from the district’s Student and Family Support Services are dispatched right away to provide counseling and support to students and staff.





Often, children may come home with questions or worries about a loss. Families are encouraged to contact the school with any concerns they would like to discuss. Additionally, we offer a suggested resource for immediate support, as needed:



COPES, a community crisis response unit in Tulsa, is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (918)-744-4800 should you or someone you know be in need of immediate support for a mental health crisis. The service is free and available to children and adults alike. For life threatening emergencies, please call 911.

