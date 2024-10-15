Tulsa native 'not surprised one bit' by community support after Helene

TULSA, Okla. — For the last six years, KariAnn Molloy called St. Pete's Beach in Florida home. But she was born and raised in Tulsa.

The day before Hurricane Helene made landfall, Molloy headed north to get out of the path. Nothing prepared her for how she found her home when she returned home two days later.

“The first thought is just to get everything out, get it dry as quickly as possible, because the mold is growing by the minute," she said. "I was told document everything so it was a lot of video, photos. I think I was definitely in shock, overwhelmed of just what to do next and how am I going to replace all of this and rebuild.”

2 News talked to Green Country groups stepping up for storm ravaged communities across the nation.

Nearly three feet of water had poured inside her home.

Marks on the outside of her house indicated even higher storm surge.

From her bucket list item purchase of a Vespa, priceless family photos, her book collection, college diploma; she lost everything.

“It’s just incredible to think about how much stuff you have and things that you love that you have to literally drag out to the curb and say goodbye to in an instant.”

Molloy said she's lucky to have built such a community in the Florida area that she has a place to stay while she slowly restores her life.

“It’s a cinder block home, as are a lot of places around here, so what they have to do is mold remediation, so wherever the water touched and like two feet above has to be gutted," she said. "So every cabinet, every piece of drywall has to come out... Contractors are just going to be inundated with jobs right now, so it’s kind of unknown how long its going to take.”



The Tulsa native had renters insurance, but it doesn't cover flooding.

With repairs needed everywhere you turn, she expects to not be able to go home for at least six months.

To take some of the burden off her shoulders, one of Molloy's coworkers started a GoFundMe for her. That effort, making it's way all the way back to her home in Tulsa.

“I didn’t know what to expect with a GoFundMe, I’ve never dealt with that or had to be in such great need of funds," she said. "I’m not surprised one bit, my Tulsa people are amazing, and Tulsa people in general are just incredible people. Even strangers from Tulsa and St. Pete both have donated, so I’m very grateful for that.”



She knows she's more fortunate than others have been, with neighbors in her own community losing their lives in the storm surge.

Having a place to stay is a simple luxury Molloy knows she is fortunate to have. To know she has an army of support behind her, on top of that, is overwhelming.

“I really appreciate the love from home. I appreciate it very much, thank you.”

