TULSA, Okla. — As part of newly-elected Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols' restructuring plan, Animal Control Services will now be a standalone department.

City officials say a renewed focus on various animal issues is one of Mayor Nichols’ priorities.

“Mayor Nichols was on the campaign trail [and] he heard from several different neighborhoods in our community over issues with animals, vicious animals, loose animals, lots of animal concerns,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Laurel Roberts.

Part of the change includes putting the Animal Services Department under the Department of Public Safety.

Tulsa mayor’s restructuring could help animal investigations

Previously, it was under the Department of City Experience alongside special events, planning, and code enforcement.

Roberts says this will improve communication with animal control investigators and law enforcement.

“We overlapped a little bit in some of our cases, and they definitely depend on each other for things like search warrants and follow-ups on investigations,” said Roberts. “Bringing them together will be a real benefit to the communities."

Animal neglect and strays have long been a problem in the City of Tulsa.

Most recently, a resident contacted 2 News about their neighbor housing at least 13 pit bulls in their front yard.

After our initial story aired, investigators went back to the property and were able to seize nine of the dogs.

The city said the owners are still working to spay and neuter the remaining five dogs, which is the maximum number allowed in city limits.

Dogs and cats must be sterilized in Tulsa, with few exceptions. Violators could be issued a $75 citation. It is the same fine for having more than five dogs or cats.

