Tulsa mayor comments on Minneapolis ICE shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is weighing in on the shooting death of a woman during an incident with ICE in Minneapolis.

An ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good after an incident in Minneapolis. Good was in her vehicle, and agents walked towards her as she drove. An agent's arm was injured and needed 20 stitches.

WATCH: Officer's cellphone video shows moments leading to the shooting:

Officer's cellphone video captures moments leading up to fatal ICE shooting

Nichols posted to Facebook:

These past couple of days, I’ve been at a loss for words regarding the killing of Renee Nicole Good and the rise in violence targeting individuals and communities across our country. It’s been hard to verbalize the level of confusion, frustration, and sadness.





I first want to share my condolences with the Good family and the Minneapolis community for what they are going through. Those responsible for Ms. Good’s death must be held accountable. But we must also recognize that she is not alone. Too many others have been targeted or harmed simply because of who they are or for what they stand for.







If we are to be a united country, our leaders must lead in truth and justice. Because, unfortunately, we find ourselves in a familiar place in America. But we know that we don’t have to retreat into our corners this time. We don’t have to argue; we just have to decide. Decide if we want to be a strong, united country. In Tulsa, we’ve made that decision. We stand for what’s right and we stand by our community and our people.







While we mourn Ms. Good and all those who have been targeted, we will continue to pray for them and their families. Demand justice. And seek closure for every family affected.







I know this: even in this terrible, uncertain time, we must find our way back to each other. Our hope and our strength as Americans and Tulsans depend on it.



———————————————————————————



“Even in our sleep, pain which cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, until, in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom through the awful grace of God.” - Aeschylus

The Department of Homeland Security has defended the officer’s actions, saying he fired in self-defense after the vehicle moved toward him. The FBI is leading the investigation. State and local officials have requested an independent investigation.

