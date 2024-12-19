Tulsa man's trailer, horses stolen in less than a week

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man who's owned horses for almost 30 years says he was struck by thieves not once but twice this month.

Bobby Green told 2 News he was alerted the morning of Dec. 5 that several horses had gotten out of the pasture owned by a close friend off North Harvard Avenue. That's how he discovered his $1,500 trailer was stolen.

Less than a week after reporting that to Tulsa police, his family's two horses, 22-year-old Uno and 13-year-old Baby, disappeared overnight. Only his friend's horse remained at the property.

Bobby Green

"It's very upsetting, you know? I don't understand why people would wanna take other people's stuff," Green said. "As hard as I work for my stuff, I've never taken anything from anybody."



Green's losses add to a recent trend of stolen horses and trailers in several parts of the state just this month. Oklahoma City police arrested an 18-year-old man for stealing horses, and Okmulgee County Sheriff's office arrested two men for stealing nine horses a half-mile from their residence.

However, Sheriff Eddy Rice told 2 News the case is "totally unrelated" to Green's.

For Immediate Release



OCSO Investigators have been investigating the theft of several horses from the Twin Hills area that occurred recently. During the investigation, several witnesses volunteered information that led to the generation of suspects in the case. Part of the evidence in the case was video of a white dually truck and stock trailer that were used in the commission of the theft. Images from the video were used on the OCSO Facebook page and further leads were generated as well as all but one of the horses were recovered at a sale barn in another county.



On 12/16/2024, OCSO Investigator Jeremy Wade met with STAN WILLIAMSON and MICHAEL WHITEHEAD at the OCSO. During the following interviews further information was obtained and both were arrested and booked into the Okmulgee County Jail on complaints of LARCENY OF DOMESTIC ANIMALS.



No other information will be released at this time. Sheriff Rice would like to thank everyone who shared the theft information on social media, there is no doubt the sharing of this information helped lead Investigators to the suspects and recover the horses. Sheriff Rice also wants to praise the work of Deputy Cody Deming who was also instrumental in assisting Investigator Wade in the investigation, the relationship between Patrol and Investigations is instrumental for successful investigations. These arrests are not convictions, the case will be referred to the District Attorney for prosecution. Smokey Patchin #502 Undersheriff, Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Investigative Services Unit (AISU) told 2 News it made arrests in Ponca City and Spencer in December as well.

Green's case remains unresolved, but the horse owner said he'll contact AISU to help investigate.

"I don't know if it's one or two guys or more. There's no telling," Green said. "And on top of that, I want to find my trailer and my horses, or at least find my horses. I can deal without the trailer, although I'd like to have it. I really want my horses back."

