Tulsa man sentenced to 10 years for ramming 3 police cars

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is sentenced to 10 years in jail for ramming into three police cars and attempting to run over an officer.

Andrew Leon Roberts, 67, was sentenced for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, as well as destruction of property while placing life in jeopardy.

Roberts' rampage began on March 5, 2022 near 6th and Denver in downtown.

Officers said they noticed Robert driving erratically and pulled over. Witnesses also reported Roberts trying to run them off the road.



Previous coverage >>> Suspect who attempted to ram Tulsa police car identified

Roberts then side-swiped the officer's car and attempted to ram into it before speeding off, according to court documents. He also attempted to T-bone another officer in the area.

Later the same day, Roberts threatened to ram into another car at a friend's house. Court documents said Roberts left the home and continued to drive erratically through the neighborhood.

He pulled up to an elderly witness and told them to leave the area because "there was going to be a killing," court documents read.

Officers responded to the neighborhood. Roberts spotted an officer and began ramming his car repeatedly. An officer shot him in an attempt to stop Roberts from running him over.

This caused Roberts to wreck into a tree and officers took him into custody.

