Suspect hospitalized after attempting to ram TPD vehicle

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police have a suspect in custody after they attempted to ram a Tulsa police vehicle with their personal vehicle.

The incident occurred in the area of Charles Page Boulevard and South 40th West Avenue.

According to authorities the 9-1-1 call came in at 3:41 p.m., the caller stated that the suspect was talking about running into the callers house so they called police.

We are told that no officers sustained any serious injuries as a result of this incident.

When the suspect attempted to ram the TPD vehicle, one officer discharged their firearm.

The suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --