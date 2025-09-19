TULSA, Okla — Ronald Fetters was first charged in March of 2023 after authorities were first alerted about his behavior with his 19-year-old daughter, who gave birth to a child.

Tulsa County’s Assistant District Attorney, Kimberly Jantz, has been working closely on the case.

WATCH: Tulsa man found guilty of child abuse, facing more than two life sentences

She is also the director of the Juvenile Division.

“He was assisting her manually with breastfeeding, he was kissing her on the mouth," she said. "He was telling nurses that she had mental health issues or that she was delayed, and that's why she couldn't speak for herself. She was never left alone, and the nurses said, 'something's not right.'”

After a paternity test, results showed Fetters was the father of the baby his daughter gave birth to.

After this tip came in, Jantz said she uncovered even more information about Fetters’s past, and she’d never seen anything like it.

“From the number of reports, the number of victims, the number of states, the heinous and shocking nature of the type of sexual abuse," she said. "Maybe the most prolific child sexual abuser that I have ever seen in all my time at juvenile.”

Jantz also said she found out Fetters married a 14-year-old when he was in his 20s.

The District Attorney's Office sent out a statement talking more about Fetters's past, stating that in 1994, Fetters lived in Ohio and had several child service calls for allegedly conducting inappropriate exams on a pregnant neighbor who was 14 years old.

In 1995, Fetters’ five oldest children were removed from his custody for abuse and neglect allegations.

That same year, two children made several disclosures of sexual and physical abuse they received from Fetters.

In 1995, a school counselor reported that two of Fetters’ children received cruel punishment and sexual abuse from Fetters.

In 1996, a doctor evaluated Fetters and concluded that Fetters was likely to engage in sexual abuse.

In 2005, Fetters moved to Florida to evade Ohio authorities. He posted child pornography of an 18-month-old online.

Fetters had 22 child abuse investigations on him, but charges were never filed.

Fetters installed security cameras in every room of his house, and so the children were afraid to tell the truth in these investigations.

In 2022, Fetters moved to Oklahoma to evade Florida authorities.

A stepchild of Fetters called police to report abuse and poor living conditions regarding his children.

In 2023, Fetters’ 19-year-old daughter gave birth to a child DNA results determined as Fetters’ child.

“This is a monster that has gotten away with abusing sexually, abusing and physically abusing children for over 50 years and has never been held accountable," said Jantz. “He kept his victims in total isolation and under his absolute control. They all reported having cameras all over their home. They were never allowed to leave the house on their own. They weren't allowed to go to in-person school. They couldn't have friends.”

Jantz said one thing that warmed her heart was the solidarity Fetters's victims showed.

"To see his survivors come together in support of each other, to finally experience justice," she said. "They were courageous. I was incredibly proud just to be in the same room with them."

