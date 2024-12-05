Tulsa man fighting for deposit refund from midtown apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — One hopeful renter’s fight for a deposit refund

“He’s in disbelief.”

Andra Romines called 2News to advocate for her 23-year-old son, who had been saving for months to rent a place.

“He’s young, he works hard, he saves, he doesn’t go out, he doesn’t blow his money,” she explained.

Back in July, he was excited to put down an $837 deposit for a one-bedroom apartment at the Villas at Midtown. She said he was told one would be available in a couple of weeks. When those weeks passed, he called to check on the status of his apartment.

“He was told he was misinformed and that the apartment was not available and no other apartments were available,” Andra said.

Naturally, he wanted the deposit refunded. Since it was paid for by debit card, he and Andra assumed it would be simple. It was not.

“I have personally called them twice; he has called them six or seven times and left numerous voicemails,” said Andra.



Andra said during the first call, she was told the deposit had been refunded back to the debit card. Months later, after her son still didn’t see a reimbursement on his credit card statement, she called back.

This time, she said she was told a different story. She said she was told a refund check was sent by mail, but it would take up to 45 days for him to receive it.

“30 to 45 business days for a check to be mailed?” Andra questioned. “That was absurd; that was absurdity.”

The two have been frustrated since August, so 2 News called the property manager. We were told to send an email.

A public relations firm representing Vesta Realty, the owners of the Villas at Midtown, responded. In the first email, we were told the company did not have an updated mailing address and that they contacted Andra’s son to get the proper address.

However, Andra said they have not heard from anyone with the company.

The next day, we received a second email, stating the company discovered a new solution after more research into the situation.

Vesta integrated a new payment processing software in September. Initially, they were not able to reverse credit card payments because credit cards are processed by Vesta's third party property management software. They then settle in Vesta's bank account. Once in the bank account, Vesta no longer had the ability to refund a credit card payment. All deposits were returned via check which is industry standard.

However, in the course of responding to the resident and KJRH, Vesta discovered that somewhere between October and December a software update was released. Vesta was unaware that they had the ability to reverse credit card payments. Upon discovery, Vesta voided the October check and processed the credit card repayment.

"We do our best to return money quickly to residents as we know that money is important to them," said Marc Kulick, Vesta Realty CEO. "Human beings aren't always perfect, but we do our best to work through issues and bring resolutions as quickly as possible."

Andra told 2 News she will let us know if and/or when her son receives the deposit money back and whether it was issued via credit card or check. She just hopes others, who don’t have a family to fall back on, are not left waiting for life-altering amounts of money.

2 News checked with the Better Business Bureau and discovered Vesta Realty has an “F” rating — with 70 complaints in three years.

