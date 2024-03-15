Tulsa man carried out crime spree overnight, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man will likely face several charges after an alleged nighttime crime spree that happened in Tulsa on March 14.

Tulsa police said from a robbery to an attempted carjacking — it's believed to have all been done by one man.

It started when a man entered a restaurant near 31st and Mingo, allegedly wearing a pink shirt and blue underwear over his face.

TPD said the man assaulted the manager, taking his cell phone as well as some items on the counter.

Luckily, a customer reportedly took back the phone after confronting the man outside the restaurant.

Mere minutes later, when officers were searching the scene, another call came in.

A man in a pink shirt allegedly pointed a gun toward a woman parked at a convenience store gas pump.

After arriving at the scene, police said they learned the man attempted to carjack a family pumping gas, spraying two women with gasoline during it.

Police continued searching until they said they saw a man matching the description from both scenes.

The suspect, Jeremiah Olson, was approaching another business near 31st and 169.

That's where his alleged crime spree ended, just a mile east from that restaurant.

Officers arrested Olson for robbery by force or fear, one count of attempted armed robbery, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Olson has not yet been charged. He's scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

