Tulsa man carried out crime spree overnight, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man will likely face several charges after an alleged nighttime crime spree that happened in Tulsa on March 14.
Tulsa police said from a robbery to an attempted carjacking — it's believed to have all been done by one man.
It started when a man entered a restaurant near 31st and Mingo, allegedly wearing a pink shirt and blue underwear over his face.
TPD said the man assaulted the manager, taking his cell phone as well as some items on the counter.
Luckily, a customer reportedly took back the phone after confronting the man outside the restaurant.
Mere minutes later, when officers were searching the scene, another call came in.
A man in a pink shirt allegedly pointed a gun toward a woman parked at a convenience store gas pump.
After arriving at the scene, police said they learned the man attempted to carjack a family pumping gas, spraying two women with gasoline during it.
Police continued searching until they said they saw a man matching the description from both scenes.
The suspect, Jeremiah Olson, was approaching another business near 31st and 169.
That's where his alleged crime spree ended, just a mile east from that restaurant.
Officers arrested Olson for robbery by force or fear, one count of attempted armed robbery, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Olson has not yet been charged. He's scheduled to appear in court on March 15.
