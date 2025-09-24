Tulsa man accused of trying to get guns to al-Qaida

TULSA, Okla. — An unsealed complaint reveals a Tulsa man is accused of attempting to provide 3D weapons to someone he thought was am member of al-Qaida.

Andrew Scott Hastings, 25, is charged with Attempting to Provide Material Support or Resources to Designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Illegal Possession or Transfer of a Machinegun.

The FBI said Hastings discussed committing acts of violence against United States civilians, in furtherance of global jihad on a social media application.

Court records show Hastings was enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and worked as an aircraft powertrain repairer and held a national security clearance.

While serving with the Guard, Hastings traveled outside of the United States and failed to report his travel, as required.

They claim Hastings told others within the social media group that they needed to develop cyberspace skills and to start physical training. During months of discussions, Hastings offered to provide anyone interested with numerous pages of notes, as well as Army manuals related to tactics and the manufacture of weapons. Hastings further alleged he could 3-D print firearms, was interested in creating a nuclear weapon, and discussed the advantages of using tunnels to protect armed militants, consistent with news reports about Hamas’s use of tunnels in Gaza.

Allegedly Hastings started communicating with an undercover agent who claimed to have contact with al-Qa’ida. They discussed 3D printed firearms, machinegun conversion devices known as “switches,” and drones.

Hastings eventually agreed to sell 3D printed switches to the undercover agent and believed the switches would be provided to al-Qa’ida members to use during terrorist attacks. Court documents show Hastings on surveillance footage twice arriving at a postal facility to ship boxes containing 3-D printed switches and various handgun parts to be supplied to al-Qa’ida for use in terrorist attacks.

Hastings agreed to voluntarily discharge from the Guard during the investigation.

