Tulsa hosts Canadian citizens for a taste of what Tulsa has to offer

TULSA, Okla. — Fourteen Canadian citizens have landed in Tulsa as part of a program between the Tulsa Global Alliance and the World Learning organization in Washington, D.C.

Twelve of the citizens are students known as Youth Ambassadors who are committed to learning more about diversity and inclusion.

They are taking 10 days in Tulsa to learn more about the city while staying with host families.

The Youth Ambassadors have made their way to a food bank and, most recently, Catholic Charities.

There, they volunteered at the market open to those who needed food assistance.

Emma Cai is one of those Youth Ambassadors.

"It's really important that make sure that we're helping out with the community and learning about different groups of people," she said.

"Previously, we visited a food bank and we learned that one in six people in Oklahoma suffer from food insecurity."

Youth Ambassador Konadu Bah says she was so happy to have been able to help out.

"We're definitely making a difference here," she said.

"I feel really great meeting all of these people and getting to serve them."

She said seeing everyone, no matter what race, coming together for a common goal felt great.

Manager of the market, Bill Monteith, said it warms his heart to see everyone lending a helping hand.

He says that working for Catholic Charities, he hopes more people learn about the programs the organization offers.

"We have many ministries," he said.

"We also help in education, we have Spanish to English classes, we help with GEDs, we also have an adult shelter here."

The Canadian citizens will return home on Monday after their ten-day trip.

