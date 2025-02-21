TULSA, Okla. — The roads in Tulsa are improving thanks to snow plows and city treatment, but some neighborhood roads are still dangerous. The ice-covered roads are from the snowstorm that hit parts of Oklahoma on Feb 18. Jina Sokolosky said her neighborhood near 81st Street, and Florence is still dangerous to drive on.

Sokolosky said she got stuck trying to leave and eventually made it out, but she wants the roads in her community fixed.

KJRH

"Once we got to 81st, it was ok because there were clear spots, but the neighborhoods are pretty treacherous," said Sokolosky.

Tulsa homeowner concerned about slick roads in her neighborhood

Tim McCorkell, the public works manager for Tulsa's street department, said 65 trucks used 4,500 tons of salt so the main roads could get fully cleared. However, this left neighborhood streets covered in ice, and those roads were up to homeowners.

KJRH

"We're just kind of hunkering down in the house and avoiding going out if possible," said Sokolosky.

Sokolosky said she hasn't been able to leave since getting stuck in snow piles and ice in her neighborhood. Sokolosky felt like her community was being neglected.

KJRH

"I just wonder how long we're going to be stuck at home because it's just not worth taking the chance," said Sokolosky.

2 News contacted McCorkell and asked him if there were any plans to address residential streets.

"No, we do not. We really don't have the resources to go into all the neighborhoods. We're not staffed and funded to do all that," said McCorkell.

McCorkell said the 212 employees will continue to focus on main roads like Peoria, Riverside and streets that haven't melted yet. Sokolosky said even a little help to her neighborhood could mean the world.

"I'd be grateful to have anybody come and treat the roads with anything because they're still slick and dangerous," said Sokolosky.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

