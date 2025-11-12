Tulsa homeless funding relies heavily on federal dollars, report shows

TULSA, Okla. — A new report reveals that the City of Tulsa contributes only 2% of funding for homelessness services, while philanthropies and federal government shoulder most of the financial burden.

The Housing Solutions report, covering July 2022 to June 2024, breaks down funding sources for Tulsa's homelessness programs.

City of Tulsa

Philanthropies provided 44% of the funding, while the federal government contributed 43%. Medicaid accounted for about 5% of funding, leaving the city's contribution at just about 2%.

Mayor Monroe Nichols, who has been in office for about a year, has committed to bringing homelessness in Tulsa to functional zero by 2030. These numbers reflect work that was done before he took office.

But, a Safe Move Tulsa report indicates it will take nearly $60 million over the next three years to make significant progress toward that goal.

Chris Wilson, who has experienced homelessness in Tulsa for about five years, believes current funding levels are insufficient.

"Because everybody got to be, you know, on the same level," he said. "We've got to be a united front and you know everybody got to help out. That's why it's not enough money now."

The funding breakdown illustrates the critical role federal dollars play in supporting citywide efforts to address homelessness in Tulsa.

2 News previously reported federal budget cuts impacted other agencies, like Tulsa Housing Authority. Insufficient federal funds caused them to lose about 800 housing assistance vouchers.

