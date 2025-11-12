'It just hurts': Owners claim construction harms business near 11th and Harvard

TULSA, Okla. — While Tulsa and Oklahoma overall is known for its development and construction projects, some owners are saying it's coming at a cost.

Jones Co. Coffee on Route 66 has been open since 2023, but owner Joshua Jones is afraid his shop is getting overshadowed by the construction project right in front of his business.

“It’s just a turn off," he said. "It's not something you want to drive on. You don't want to put your vehicle on that kind of pavement. It's hazardous.”

Jones said foot traffic has slowed down due to the construction.

“It just hurts, it hurts," he said. "People will turn onto 11th street and they don't see the businesses that are lined up all up and down the street.”

But Jones isn't the only one who has spoke out.

2 News has extensively covered this construction project, with others talking about the risks it has posed for the community.

2 News took these conerns to the City of Tulsa to get some answers for the public.

According to the city's contractors, this is what's going on:

Workers are milling off about 2 inches of asphalt and repairing the cracks underneath that and replace the asphalt, as well as replace a 12-inch waterline under the road.

The project started in February 2025 and is on day 263

Construction was delayed 57 days because of weather conditions, like rain, but that number could possibly increase.

As of now, the completion date is estimated to be around Dec. 15, 2025.

Another thing the city wants people to know is the City of Tulsa has business access signs and provides access to all business during business hours throughout the entirety of the project.

If business owners are having signage issues, they should reach out to the city.

Jones said the most important thing people can do to help is have a bit of patience and support small, locally-owned businesses just like his.

“If you can support a local shop, buy something from a local shop from Tulsa to Jenks to Broken Arrow, support the local shops," he said. "I live in Tulsa, not far from here, and I really, really appreciate the city.”

