Tulsa Home and Garden Show kicks off for day one

TULSA, Okla. — Everything from succulents to heavy machinery was on display at the Sage Net Center for the Tulsa Home and Garden Show, which also included plenty of food, drinks, and home decor.

Monica Macklin tries to attend every year. She said the timing of this event is perfect.

"The weather could not be better. Yeah, it's perfect; it makes you want to get out there and plant some flowers and dig in the dirt," said Macklin.

Along with the plants, they had pinball machines for sale, Kitchenware demonstrations, and even a beer garden.

Tricia Price told 2 News she came to see a variety of things.

"This is perfect. I've seen so much outdoor furniture that's what I'm mostly looking at and the hot tubs," said Price.

This event was also more than just flowers and pool tables. You could even pick up some locally sourced beef jerky, stakes, and sauces.

Monica said the convenience keeps her coming back.

"It's nice to be able to see a lot of things in a relatively small space not have to drive from store to store" Macklin.

The Home Builders Association Tulsa is celebrating 75 years of hosting this event. CEO Jeffrey Smith told 2 News that he is proud to serve the community.

"To be able to produce much a massive meaningful event for the community for that long really is so important. It's the life blood of our organization to be able to educate our community" Smith said.

Carl Novara, chairman of the show, said the could look even bigger next year.

"We expect to over the next year and moving forward to continue to keep adding to fill out this bottom space, and then we'll take up the whole sage net center," Novara said.

The Home Builders Association already says its the largest home and garden products trade show - with more than 400 exhibitors with products on display.

The Tulsa Home and Garden show runs through the weekend with adult admission at $12.

To learn more about the vendors at the show, clickhere.

