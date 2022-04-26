Tulsa Health Department resumes clinical services in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is resuming clinical services at its North Regional Health and Wellness Center on April 27th.

Clinical services at the center were offering a temporary different set of services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to resume clinical services at a convenient location for our North Tulsa community,” said THD Division Chief of Preventive Health, Priscilla Haynes.

In January, THD announced the expansion of medical services coming soon at the department’s North Regional Health and Wellness Center with a partnership with Crossover Community Impact.

Crossover Health Services currently occupies the clinic space and provides comprehensive health care services for adults and children.

“Our staff is off to a great start providing high-quality primary care at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center,” said Crossover Health Services Dyad Clinical Director, Dr. J. Tyler Whitaker. “We are also excited about the addition of new providers to our team in the near future which will increase our capacity to serve more patients in our community.”

The clinic accepts Medicare, Medicaid, most private insurance, as well as self-paying clients.

Services the clinic will provide include:



routine check-ups

physical examinations

health screenings

lab testing

acute and chronic care

women’s health services

The clinic is open and accepting new patients.

“Access to quality health care is a critical need in the north Tulsa community,” said THD Chief Operating Officer Reggie Ivey. “We are excited to have Crossover Health Services at our North Regional Health and Wellness Center and serve the community together through preventive health services and exceptional medical care.”

Bilingual public health nurses are available to serve Spanish-speaking clients.

Appointments for family planning services and STD testing can be made by calling (918) 582-9355. Routine immunizations can be made online. COVID-19 vaccinations are available through the OSDH Vaccine Portal.

The North Regional Health and Wellness Center is located at 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Tulsa.

For more information about the Tulsa Health Department, please call 918-582-9355 or visit their website.

