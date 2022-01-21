Tulsa Health Department to expand medical services with Crossover Community Impact partnership

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department announces they will expand their medical services with a new partnership with Crossover Community Impact.

The upcoming expansion is that Crossover Health Services, a division of Crossover Community Impact, will occupy a clinical space to provide comprehensive health care services for adults and children in north Tulsa.

"We are thrilled about expanding our health care services within our community. Opening this second location gives us an opportunity to further accomplish our mission: to restore our community through the eradication of health disparities. Our healthcare professionals are compassionate, experienced, and skilled to address a variety of health care needs. As a family practice, we look forward to providing quality health care services for the entire family,” said CHS Dyad Director of Operations Janet Hendricks.

The clinic will accept Medicare, Medicaid, most private insurance, as well as self-paying patients.

Services the clinic will offer include:



routine check-ups

physical examinations

health screenings

lab testing

acute and chronic care

women’s health services.

The North Regional Health and Wellness Center opened in 2012 to provide expanded health services within the north Tulsa community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center has reduced or temporarily paused many of these service offerings.

“Access to quality health care is a critical need in the north Tulsa community,” said THD Chief Operating Officer Reggie Ivey. “We are excited to welcome Crossover Health Services into our North Regional Health and Wellness Center and look forward to serving the community together through preventive health services and exceptional medical care.”

The clinic is slated to open in early 2022 at THD’s North Regional Health and Wellness Center, located 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tulsa.

