Tulsa groups serve Thanksgiving meal to hundreds in need

TULSA, Okla. — Two days before Thanksgiving, the real spirit of the holiday is already in full swing at the Tulsa Day Center. For hundreds of neighbors who don't have a place to gather on Thursday, today's celebration proves that family isn't just about blood — it's about community.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, the Tulsa Day Center and Summit Club aren't just feeding hundreds; they're proving that family comes in all forms, especially right before the holidays.

The Summit Club volunteers arrive by preparing and serving meals to the most vulnerable. With more than traditional fixings, they bring the gift of belonging to neighbors who need it most, while the Tulsa Symphony fills the air with music.

Southern Agriculture shows up with pet supplies, because they understand that for many, their four-legged companions are their dearest family members.

Mack Haltom, the CEO of the Tulsa Day Center, says this is what gratitude in action looks like.

"They totally volunteer all the food. They cook all the food, bring it, and serve it. So, it's all on them. So, we're grateful for them very much," Haltom said.

This is the fourth year the Summit and Tulsa Day Center have come together to serve this meal. The meal begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

This is what happens when giving becomes a part of Oklahoma, where both the servers and the served walk away changed. Last year, the Summit prepared meals for hundreds, and Haltom says they expect more guests this year.

"Well, I’m anticipating that probably 300 or more will be fed tomorrow. And I think that's what it was about last year as well, but with the weather, who knows, we may have more coming in too, but Jared and his team are always prepared to cook more if we need it. So, we'll be anxious to see what happens," Haltom said.

Even though they're gathering on Tuesday instead of Thursday, the Day Center's doors will still swing wide open on Thanksgiving Day itself. Along with John 3:16, Iron Gate, and the Salvation Army, they're ensuring no one spends the holiday alone.

Word on the street is that a certain jolly fellow and his wife might just make a special appearance at the Day Center, proving you can celebrate Christmas early!

