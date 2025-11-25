SOURCES: ICE detains OU professor

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state representative from Norman has posted on social media that ICE detained a professor from the University of Oklahoma. Jacob Rosecrants says Dr. Vahid Abedini was here legally on an H1-B visa.

A fellow OU professor also posted on social media that Abedini was taken into custody while boarding a flight to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 22.

ICE arrested our beloved professor Vahid Abedini.



He is Farzaneh Family Assistant Prof of Iranian Studies at the University of Oklahoma's @OklahomaU's Boren College of International Studies @oucis



Dr. Abedini was boarding a flight on his way to attend the Middle East Studies… pic.twitter.com/wKctX82py3 — Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) November 24, 2025

2 News reached out to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, which says a Vahid Abedini was brought to its detention center, but he was transported to the ICE office in Oklahoma City. We reached out to the university for confirmation regarding the detention of a professor, and they said, "They do not have a comment."

2 News has also reached out to senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin, as well as representative Tom Cole, for their responses to the situation.

Lankford's office said, "Due to privacy restrictions, we are unable to comment on constituent casework."

We will let you know the responses we receive.

