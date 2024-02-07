Tulsa firefighter’s wife speaks about his lasting legacy and endless faith

TULSA, Okla. — Mallory Moseby is a living example of self-sacrifice.

Over the past few years, she cared for her husband, Harrison, in a painstaking journey of faith, love and devotion as he battled a rare form of cancer.

Along with modifying their daily lifestyle, the Moseby’s home also had to be modified to fit Harrison’s needs.

“When we first moved into this house, we ended up having to knock down a wall so we could get his wheelchair around it. We moved to this house because at our old house, we had stairs going up it and I just couldn't get him up by myself anymore because he was so weak,” said Mallory.

As Harrison endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and even major surgery, Mallory was a constant by his side, and all the while caring for their 2 year old daughter, Kollyns and 9 month old baby, Gracelee.

"I took care of him, but God gave me that strength to care for him and provide for him,” said Mallory.

Mallory says her husband’s faith never wavered which gave her the strength she needed to push forward.

Shortly after his death, she says their daughter, Kollyns received a little kiss from heaven.

“A couple of days after Harrison passed, we were outside on her little playground, and we have little binoculars up there. She looked up into the little binoculars and she glanced and then kind of pulled back and then went back and looked again. And she said momma, there's DaDa.

She said he’s with two angels,” said Mallory.

She says she has never spoken about angels with Kollyns before, because she didn’t want her to get them confused with Jesus.

"We're called to have a child-like faith and seeing that through her eyes and seeing Jesus move and touch her heart to let her know that dad is ok, it's unreal,” she said.

Even their 9 month old baby, Gracelee seemed to understand her father’s endless faith.

Whenever Harrison would pray, she says their baby would be babbling in the background almost as if to pray along with him.

Even during his final moments, Harrison used his very last breath to whisper a prayer over his children.

"Just hearing him wake up and pray even though he's suffering and doing everything he could to fight for his life, but yet he's still praising God,” said Mallory.

And with that final act of love, Harrison Moseby left this earth and entered into the arms of Jesus.

Well done, thy good and faithful servant.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

