Tulsa firefighters battle church fire on North Utica

TULSA — Tulsa firefighters were able to save most of the structure of a church on North Utica early New Year's Day.

Fire crews responded to Hallelujah Church just after 6 a.m. near 11th and Utica.

Firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene, but they had trouble accessing the building because it was boarded up.

The building suffered from heavy smoke damage, but most of the fire was contained to the basement.

No one was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

